Jaguars to hold open minicamp practice in June

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Jaguars announced that the team will hold an open mandatory minicamp practice at Miller Electric Center. The team says the open practice will be held on June 10, with programming and practice starting at 8:40 a.m. and the gates opening at 8:00.

Tickets will be available on the Jags website on May 27, starting at 10:00 a.m. for season ticket holders and at 11:00 a.m. for the general public. The tickets are free, but registration is required.

Complimentary parking will be available in Lot Z with gates opening at 7:00 a.m. The Jags say the GEICO Gameday Shuttle will take guests to and from the Miller Electric Center and Lot Z.

Fanatics pro shops and concessions are expected to be open during the practice, along with entertainment from Jaxson de Ville, the D-LINE, and THE ROAR.

The Jaguars add that after practice, select guests will be able to get autographs from the Jaguars’ rookies via a lottery system. The accounts will be chosen at random, and access passes will appear on the guests’ Ticketmaster accounts.

The team recommends arriving early due to the construction of the Stadium of the Future.

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