JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 10, the NFL announced.

The award follows his performance in the Jaguars’ road victory over Tennessee.

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Little converted all four field goal attempts from 36, 40, 46 and 48 yards, marking his second consecutive perfect game. He added four extra points to finish with 16 total points, setting a single-game career high and leading all NFL kickers in scoring for the second straight week.

Little became the first player in franchise history and the only NFL player this season to score 15 points in back-to-back weeks. He now has 331 career points, the eighth most in the league since he entered the NFL in 2024.

This marks Little’s third career Special Teams Player of the Week honor and his second in a row. He is the second player in Jaguars history to win back-to-back weekly honors, joining punter Bryan Barker in 1999 and the first NFL player to do so since Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker in 2024.

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Paired with safety Rayuan Lane III winning AFC Defensive Player of the Week in Week 8, Jacksonville has claimed a player of the week award in three straight weeks for the third time in franchise history.

It also marks the fourth weekly award won by a Jaguars player this season.

Watch the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the New York Giants Sunday on CBS47 at 4:30 p.m.

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