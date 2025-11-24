Jaguars overcome four turnovers, beat Cardinals 27-24 in OT

Jacksonville, Fl — Just barely. If that’s how the Jaguars win games, fans will take it.

Despite four turnovers by QB Trevor Lawrence, the Jaguars managed to beat the Cardinals in overtime, 27-24.

Cam Little kicked a go-ahead 52-yard field goal in the extra period, and the Jaguars forced a turnover-on-downs on the ensuing drive.

Head coach Liam Coen says that the team found a way to win despite the turnovers.

“Every time you kind of get momentum gong opposite maybe the first drive. They were doing some things in 3rd downs that was giving us some problems early on from a protection scheme standpoint that we needed to clean up. We did clean that up.“, said Coen.

The Jags are in second place in the AFC South and just one game behind the Colts.

They visit the lowly Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1:00 pm.

