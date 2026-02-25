Jaguars to play two international games in 2026 as EverBank Stadium operates at reduced capacity

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Jaguars announced the team will play two international games in London in the upcoming season. This comes as EverBank Stadium will be operating at a reduced capacity due to the construction of the Stadium of the Future.

“We’ve got a long, long way to go. We’ve currently completed 15% of the project. We’re progressing well, we’re on schedule, but we have a long, long way to go,” said Jaguars President Mark Lamping on the status of the multi-year project. Lamping adds that over 550 full-time workers are working on the stadium each day.

Jaguars President Mark Lamping providing update on stadium construction (Chase Bunker)

Lamping said the Jaguars will be playing two games in London this year following an agreement with the NFL to move an international in 2030 to the 2026 season. One game will be played at Wembley Stadium, and the other will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. “We worked with the league. The league has agreed to move that game to 2026. So, what that means is we’re getting a game back that will be in Jacksonville in the new stadium at full capacity, and we’re giving up a game at reduced capacity in the stadium here. It also helps us regarding the construction,” said Lamping.

Lamping said EverBank Stadium will have a capacity of 42,507 for the 2026 season. Over 27,000 seats will be blocked out, with over 22,000 located in the upper bowl. The team will contact season ticket holders with blocked out seats to give them the first opportunity to relocate.

