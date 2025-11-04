Jaguars reportedly trade for wide receiver before deadline

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Jaguars are bolstering their wide receiver room. ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that the team is trading its fourth and sixth round picks to the Las Vegas Raiders for wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.

ESPN sources: Raiders are trading WR Jakobi Meyers to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for fourth- and sixth-round picks.



Multiple teams including the Steelers and Jaguars had shown interest in Meyers, who is scheduled to become a free agent after his contract expires this… pic.twitter.com/Yyhp7NeWwk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 4, 2025

Back in August, Meyers asked the team to trade him after they weren’t able to reach an agreement on a new deal. Meyers is in the final year of his contract and will be a free agent next year.

This move comes as rookie standout Travis Hunter was placed on Injured Reserve due to a knee injury, causing him to miss at least four games, and second-year receiver Brian Thomas Jr. missed part of Sunday’s game against the Raiders with an ankle injury. Schefter is reporting that Thomas Jr. has a chance to play this week with a low-grade high ankle sprain.

During last week’s game against the Jaguars, Meyers had four catches for 23 yards. So far this season, he has 33 catches for 352 yards; however, he was ranked 20th in the league in receiving yards last season.

The Jaguars face their AFC South division rivals, the Houston Texans, on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. The team is currently 5-3, two games behind division leader Indianapolis Colts. If the season ended today, the Jags would be the seventh seed in the playoffs.

Could this be the final trade for the Jags this season? The NFL Trade Deadline is at 4:00 p.m.

