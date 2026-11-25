JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars players, coaches, and football staff unveiled customized footwear this week for the NFL’s 11th annual “My Cause My Cleats” campaign.

A total of 40 players, along with 17 coaches and team staff members, will wear the specially designed shoes this Sunday when the Jaguars host their AFC South Division rival, the Tennessee Titans.

The annual league-wide initiative allows participants to showcase causes and charitable groups on the field. Selected causes for this year include mental health, military services, disease awareness and prevention, and environmental conservation.

To create the custom footwear, team members worked alongside several artists, including long-standing club collaborators Soles by Sir, Joe Castro and Dillion DeJesus.

Running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. chose to support the Lupus Foundation of America to honor his late mother. Rodriguez said he witnessed the personal toll of the illness firsthand.

“I am proud to represent and raise awareness for the Lupus Foundation of America this Sunday,” Rodriguez said. “I’ve seen firsthand how difficult dealing with this disease can be and awareness is the first step towards improving treatments and finding a cure. My mother battled Lupus and she is with me every time I lace up my cleats, but this week I wear them in her honor.”

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is showcasing his nonprofit organization, the Lawrence Sunshine Club, which focuses on supporting local youth alongside his wife, Marissa.

“Jacksonville is home for Marissa and me, and we’re committed to investing in this community that has shown us so much love,” Lawrence said. “Through the Lawrence Sunshine Club, we want to close the experience gap for youth in Northeast Florida by creating opportunities that open doors, broaden horizons, and help children discover their own potential.”

Defensive end Travon Walker is highlighting the Walker Foundation, an organization that aids young people in Jacksonville and his hometown of Thomaston, Ga.

“Through the Travon Walker Foundation, we’re committed to empowering the next generation, investing in our communities, and reminding people that their circumstances don’t define their potential,” Walker said. “My Cause My Cleats is an opportunity to represent something bigger than myself and shine a light on the work we’re doing to create lasting impact. At the heart of it all is a message I live by: Be Where Your Feet Are.”

Ten of the featured causes represent the participants’ personal foundations. In addition to Lawrence and Walker, other featured organizations include the Logan Cooke Foundation, The Boselli Foundation, BJ’s Big Heart and the Jordan Davis Family Foundation.

Following Sunday’s game, many of the custom cleats will be donated to raise money for charity through NFL Auction or sent directly to the supported organizations.

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