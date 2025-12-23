Jaguars’ Ross Matiscik earns third Pro Bowl nod, 4 Jags including Lawrence named alternates

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars long snapper Ross Matiscik has been named to the 2026 Pro Bowl Games, marking his third consecutive selection following 2024 and 2025.

Along with Matiscik, linebacker Devin Lloyd, running back Travis Etienne Jr., kick return specialist Parker Washington and quarterback Trevor Lawrence have been named as Pro Bowl alternates.

The Jaguars shared a heartwarming video on social media of head coach Liam Coen delivering the news about the Pro Bowl nod to Matiscik.

This season, Matiscik has played 123 special teams snaps and made four tackles, which ties him for second in the league among long snappers, the Jaguars said.

The Jaguars said since Matiscik entered the NFL in 2020, his 22 special teams tackles are the most for any long snapper in the league during that time.

Matiscik has also contributed significantly to the team’s special teams performance, assisting punter Logan Cooke in achieving a net punting average of 42.6 yards in 2025, ranking sixth best in the American Football Conference. Additionally, kicker Cam Little has scored 118 points this season, tying for sixth most in the NFL.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

In addition to Pro Bowl selections, Matiscik has been named an Associated Press All-Pro twice, first team in 2023 and second team in 2024.

The 2026 Pro Bowl Games will take place during Super Bowl LX Week in the San Francisco Bay Area. This year’s event features a flag football game showcasing the league’s top players.

The game will be coached by Pro Football Hall of Famers Jerry Rice for the NFC and Steve Young for the AFC. Coverage will start live at 6:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 3 on ESPN, with the flag game airing at 8 p.m. ET.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.