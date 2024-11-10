Jaguars’ Salute to Service Game

Jacksonville, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Minnesota Vikings at EverBank Stadium today.

It’s the NFL’s annual Salute to Service game - a time when the league honors the nation’s service members, veterans and their families.

Before kickoff, the winners of the Jaguars Foundation’s “Battle of the Branches” flag football tournament will be recognized. Fans will also get to see Mathis, this year’s team dog. Mathis is a K9s for Warriors service dog sponsored by the Jaguars. The 8-month-old labrador retriever is named after Jags legend Rashean Mathis.

At halftime, Lt. Gen. Guy Swann will administer the Oath of Enlistment to more than 200 recruits from all six military branches.

Fans will also notice a new look for the Jags. Players will wear a new all-matte shell white helmet, designed as a tribute to the city’s beaches and strong military presence. It will be the first time in franchise history that the Jags will wear a helmet in a primary color other than black.

Remember, if you’re going to the game, get there early. The Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair, road construction and gameday street closures will make traffic and parking tricky. Download your mobile parking passes and have them ready when you arrive.

The fun doesn’t have to stop when the game ends. Fans who show a valid Jaguars vs. Vikings game ticket will be granted free admission to the fair.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

You can watch the game on FOX30.

