Jaguars stadium of the future plans move forward with $532 million building permit

The Jaguars stadium of the future has taken another step forward as the team announced on Thursday that a building permit has been procured.

It’s estimated at $532 million. The total project cost is estimated to be about $1.4 billion and will be split between the Jaguars and the city.

Construction is scheduled to be complete in August 2028.

The Jaguars will play at home this season and next season, keeping as many games as possible in Jacksonville.

The reimagined stadium is designed to be environmentally friendly with state-of-the-art innovation and long-sought shade and other cooling features.

A Jacksonville Public Education Fund employee is out of a job after controversial social media posts. Screenshots of posts from Leofric Thomas Jr. started making the rounds Wednesday afternoon after Thomas allegedly posted them in the wake of the fatal shooting of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk. In one post, Thomas wrote “you reap what you sow” without naming Kirk directly. At least one City Council member had said they planned to draft legislation to remove Thomas from his job due to the comments.

A Clay County teacher is off the job this morning following an insensitive post in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination. The account of Kelly Brock-Sanchez, who teaches at Ridgeview Elementary School, made two posts about Kirk’s death. “Charlie Kirk had two kids and STILL SAID gun deaths were the cost to keep the 2nd amendment.......this philosophy led to his own death becoming an acceptable cost...... one of the top five Trump surrogates. One less evil person on this planet,” one post read. Another post, which accompanied a link about Kirk’s death, read, “This may not be the obituary. We were all hoping to wake up to, but this is a close second for me.” The state Department of Education says it will investigate any teachers who made posts about Kirk.

The St. Johns County School Board approves a property tax increase to help pay for teachers. The one-mill increase will raise $61 million to help retain teachers. But many taxpayers say the increase is painful, and pleaded with Board Members to reject it. While the school district’s tax rate is up, the entire county’s millage rate dropped this year.

