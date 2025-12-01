Jaguars take lead in AFC South with resounding pounding of Titans

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jaguars clawed their way to a third straight win after blowing out the Titans 25-3 in Nashville.

Trevor Lawrence threw for 229 yards and a couple of touchdowns to Jakobi Meyers and Brenton Strange.

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen says they’re in a good spot.

“For the rest of the way we’re giving ourselves an opportunity to play meaningful games in November and December. And that’s ultimately all you can ask for in this league.”, said Coen.

Jacksonville now leads the AFC South at 8-and-4 due to tiebreakers.

Next Sunday’s game is the biggest contest in recent memory, as the Jags host the Indianapolis Colts, who are also 8-and-4.

Trevor Lawrence against the Titans since 2022

(5 games because didn't play them last year while hurt)



119 for 176 (68%)

1,349 yards

10 Touchdowns

2 interceptions

2 Rushing Touchdowns



4-1 record — Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) November 30, 2025

Brian Thomas Jr looked good out there and had a couple of big catches early. https://t.co/vBMzZbnjZX — Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) December 1, 2025

