Local

Jaguars take lead in AFC South with resounding pounding of Titans

By Rich Jones
Jaguars take lead in AFC South after drubbing of Titans NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 30: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars dives for a first down against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium on November 30, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) (Justin Ford/Getty Images)
By Rich Jones

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jaguars clawed their way to a third straight win after blowing out the Titans 25-3 in Nashville.

Trevor Lawrence threw for 229 yards and a couple of touchdowns to Jakobi Meyers and Brenton Strange.

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen says they’re in a good spot.

“For the rest of the way we’re giving ourselves an opportunity to play meaningful games in November and December. And that’s ultimately all you can ask for in this league.”, said Coen.

Jacksonville now leads the AFC South at 8-and-4 due to tiebreakers.

Next Sunday’s game is the biggest contest in recent memory, as the Jags host the Indianapolis Colts, who are also 8-and-4.

Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Read more local news from WOKV

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group

Rich Jones

Rich Jones

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News