JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars are having another game flexed this season, this time to be earlier in the day.

The team said that the NFL announced that the Week 12 Nov. 29 matchup between the Jags and Tennessee Titans will be moved to 1 p.m. and will now air on FOX30.

The matchup was originally scheduled for kickoff at 4:05 p.m. on CBS47.

The team said this game is being held at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville and will also serve as the team’s Salute to Service and My Cause My Cleats game.

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The move one of several announced by the NFL on Tuesday, which includes flexing the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns Week 12 matchup to Sunday Night Football.

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This is the second time a Jaguars game has been flexed this season. The team’s Week 11 matchup, this Sunday at MetLife Stadium against the New York Giants, was moved from 1:05 p.m. to the 4:25 p.m. timeslot on CBS47.

Here’s more information from the NFL about flex scheduling and what it means:

“In 2006, the NFL implemented ‘flexible scheduling,’ a procedure designed to promote quality matchups on Sunday nights and give surprise teams a chance to play their way onto primetime. For the 2026 season, flexible scheduling will include Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football, and Thursday Night Football.”

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