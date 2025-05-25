Local

Jaguars’ Travis Hunter surprises new wife with huge wedding gift | Watch

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Jaguars Draft Football Two-way player Travis Hunter, the Jacksonville Jaguars first round draft pick, second overall, talks with reporters during an NFL football press conference, Friday, April 25, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough) (Gary McCullough/AP)
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars top draft pick Travis Hunter married his fiancée Leanna Lenee on Saturday.

Hunter’s life has been one of monumental moments over the last several months including being the NFL’s overall No. 2 draft pick, winning a Heisman Trophy, becoming the toast of Jacksonville, and graduating from Colorado.

Now he’s married.

He surprised his new wife with a Mercedes-BenzAMG G63 Brabus. The $200K-plus vehicle was covered and wrapped with a ribbon. Hunter helped her unwrap it to a cheering crowd.

0 of 21

