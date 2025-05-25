Jaguars’ Travis Hunter surprises new wife with huge wedding gift | Watch

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars top draft pick Travis Hunter married his fiancée Leanna Lenee on Saturday.

Hunter’s life has been one of monumental moments over the last several months including being the NFL’s overall No. 2 draft pick, winning a Heisman Trophy, becoming the toast of Jacksonville, and graduating from Colorado.

Now he’s married.

He surprised his new wife with a Mercedes-BenzAMG G63 Brabus. The $200K-plus vehicle was covered and wrapped with a ribbon. Hunter helped her unwrap it to a cheering crowd.

0 of 21 NFL: APR 25 Jacksonville Jaguars Introduce Travis Hunter JACKSONVILLE, FL - APRIL 25: (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Travis Hunter, Jaguars #12 Photo: Jacksonville Jaguars Travis Hunter practices on day 2 of Rookie Minicamp NFL: APR 25 Jacksonville Jaguars Introduce Travis Hunter JACKSONVILLE, FL - APRIL 25: (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Jaguars Draft Football Two-way player Travis Hunter, the Jacksonville Jaguars first round draft pick, second overall, pose with a jersey with general manager James Gladstone, right, head coach Liam Coen, second from right, and executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli, left, during an NFL football press conference, Friday, April 25, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough) (Gary McCullough/AP) Jaguars Draft Football Two-way player Travis Hunter, the Jacksonville Jaguars first round draft pick, second overall, pose with a jersey during an NFL football press conference, Friday, April 25, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough) (Gary McCullough/AP) Jaguars Draft Football Two-way player Travis Hunter, the Jacksonville Jaguars first round draft pick, second overall, talks with reporters, flanked by general manager James Gladstone, right, and head coach Liam Coen, left, during an NFL football press conference, Friday, April 25, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough) (Gary McCullough/AP) Jaguars Draft Football Two-way player Travis Hunter, the Jacksonville Jaguars first round draft pick, second overall, talks with reporters during an NFL football press conference, Friday, April 25, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough) (Gary McCullough/AP) Jaguars Draft Football Two-way player Travis Hunter, the Jacksonville Jaguars first round draft pick, second overall, laughs with reporters during an NFL football press conference, Friday, April 25, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough) (Gary McCullough/AP) Jaguars Draft Football Two-way player Travis Hunter, the Jacksonville Jaguars first round draft pick, second overall, strikes a Heisman pose while holding a jersey during an NFL football press conference, Friday, April 25, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough) (Gary McCullough/AP) Jaguars Draft Football Two-way player Travis Hunter, the Jacksonville Jaguars first round draft pick, second overall, tries on a helmet during an NFL football press conference, Friday, April 25, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough) (Gary McCullough/AP) Jaguars Draft Football Two-way player Travis Hunter, the Jacksonville Jaguars first round draft pick, second overall, talks with reporters during an NFL football press conference, Friday, April 25, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough) (Gary McCullough/AP) 2025 NFL Draft - Round 1 GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - APRIL 24: Wide Receiver/Cornerback Travis Hunter of Colorado poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected second overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguar during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) (Stacy Revere/Getty Images) 2025 NFL Draft - Round 1 GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - APRIL 24: Wide Receiver/Cornerback Travis Hunter of Colorado speaks with media after being selected second overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) (Michael Reaves/Getty Images) 2025 NFL Draft - Round 1 GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - APRIL 24: Wide Receiver/Cornerback Travis Hunter of Colorado celebrates after being selected second overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) (Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Oklahoma State v Colorado BOULDER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 29: Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes runs with the ball during the third quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field on November 29, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Andrew Wevers/Getty Images) (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images) Colorado Black & Gold Spring Game BOULDER, CO - APRIL 19: Former Colorado Buffaloes player Travis Hunter takes a selfie with fans after the Black and Gold Spring Game at Folsom Field on April 19, 2025 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images for ONIT) (Dustin Bradford/Getty Images for ONIT) North Dakota State v Colorado BOULDER, COLORADO - AUGUST 29: Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes and Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes on the sideline during a game against North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field on August 29, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Getty Images) (Ric Tapia/Getty Images) COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 14 Heisman Trophy Ceremony NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 14: Travis Hunter University of Colorado cornerback/wide receiver poses with the Trophy during the Heisman Trophy press conference at the Marriott Marquis on December 14, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

