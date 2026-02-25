Jaguars to update stadium construction milestones, expectations for ticketing options

Jacksonville, Fl — Happening this morning, Jaguars leadership will provide an update on stadium construction milestones, and expectations for next season ticketing options.

A news conference is set for 10:00 am with team president Mark Lamping.

Construction of the ‘stadium of the future’ is scheduled to be complete in August 2028.

The Jaguars will play at home for the 2026 NFL season, keeping as many games as possible in Jacksonville.

It has been widely reported the Jaguars will play home games during the 2027 season in Orlando. NFL owners must approve that plan, which is expected in April.

