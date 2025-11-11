Jaguars WR/DB Travis Hunter to miss remainder of 2025 season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — After being placed on Injured Reserve, the Jacksonville Jaguars say rookie standout Travis Hunter will miss the remainder of the season. The team says Hunter underwent surgery to repair an isolated lateral collateral ligament (LCL) in his right knee.

The Jaguars say beyond the LCL, there was no additional damage to Hunter’s knee. Hunter suffered the injury during practice on October 30 and was placed on Injured Reserve.

READ: Jaguars placing WR/DB Travis Hunter on Injured Reserve

The team says Hunter is expected to return within six months to full football activities.

🚨TRAVIS HUNTER OUT FOR THE SEASON 🚨

The #jaguars announced the WR/DB underwent surgery to repair an isolated lateral collateral ligament (LCL) injury in his right knee. #travishunter will miss the rest of his rookie season.@ActionSportsJax #DUUUVAL @ActionNewsJax — Alivia Tassely (@AliviaASJax) November 11, 2025

“You got to believe his mental, the makeup, his general attitude towards life, and how he handles dealing with specific situations. I have a lot of belief in Travis as a person, as a competitor to come back better than ever,” says Head Coach Liam Coen, when announcing the rookie would be placed on IR.

The Jacksonville Jaguars traded with the Cleveland Browns to go up to the number two pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Jaguars gave up their fifth overall pick, 2025 second-round pick, 2025 fourth-round pick, and the team’s 2026 first-round pick. Hunter finishes his rookie season with 28 catches for 298 yards, one touchdown, 15 total tackles, and three passes defended.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will face the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday at Everbank Stadium.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group