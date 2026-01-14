Local

January Sip & Stroll canceled due to weather

By Ben Fridkis
Sip & Stroll
By Ben Fridkis

Jacksonville, Fla. — Downtown Vision announced this month’s Sip & Stroll event in Downtown Jacksonville and the Southbank Riverwalk is canceled.

The announcement was made Tuesday, citing cold temperatures, wind gusts, and other inclement weather. At this time temperature highs are expected to be knocked down to the mid-50s on Thursday.

Downtown Vision says it came to this difficult decision after considering the well being of its attendees, vendors, and partners as their top priority.

Sip & Stroll should return on February 19th where you can expect to hear live music from Pivotal Ascension and DJ Nick Fresh along with refreshments from local food trucks and restaurants.

Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Read more local news from WOKV

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group

Ben Fridkis

Ben Fridkis

Benjamin Fridkis is overnight producer for the Jacksonville Morning News. He is part of Jacksonville’s largest radio news team that updates and presents the latest stories every weekday morning from 5am to 9am.



Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News