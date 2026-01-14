January Sip & Stroll canceled due to weather

Jacksonville, Fla. — Downtown Vision announced this month’s Sip & Stroll event in Downtown Jacksonville and the Southbank Riverwalk is canceled.

The announcement was made Tuesday, citing cold temperatures, wind gusts, and other inclement weather. At this time temperature highs are expected to be knocked down to the mid-50s on Thursday.

Downtown Vision says it came to this difficult decision after considering the well being of its attendees, vendors, and partners as their top priority.

Sip & Stroll should return on February 19th where you can expect to hear live music from Pivotal Ascension and DJ Nick Fresh along with refreshments from local food trucks and restaurants.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group