Jax-area woman accused of running illegal facial filler clinic: How to spot counterfeit products

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced Thursday that it had arrested a woman for allegedly running an illegal facial filler-injection business out of her home.

According to FDLE, the Ukrainian national was arrested Wednesday by its Jacksonville branch after a joint investigation with other state agencies.

“It sounds like her work visa might be getting its own facelift sometime soon...,” said FDLE on social media.

Olena Malashevych is accused of importing and injecting customers with “mystery mail-order facial filler” inside her apartment. She is now charged with practicing or attempting to practice medicine without a medical license.

For a list of FDA-approved dermal fillers, click here.

Action News Jax has reported on back-alley beauticians using counterfeit Botox in the past. Botox (botulinum toxin) is another common injectable facial product to hide wrinkles.

The FDA reports harmful reactions to counterfeit versions in multiple states, including Florida. Hospitalizations, blurred vision, shortness of breath and difficulty lifting one’s head are just a few symptoms associated with counterfeit Botox.

FDA-approved Botox is available in 50-, 100-, and 200-unit vials and has the active ingredient “OnabotulinumtoxinA” listed on the outer carton and vial.

The product description on the outer carton is one of the following:

“BOTOX® COSMETIC / onabotulinumtoxinA / for injection”

“OnabotulinumtoxinA / BOTOX® / for injection”

The manufacturer identified on the outer carton is one of the following:

“Allergan Aesthetics / An AbbVie Company”

“Allergan”

“abbvie”

For more on how to spot counterfeit Botox, click here.

