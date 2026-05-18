Jax Beach considers expanding outdoor capacity for bars, restaurants for 2 years during Jags seasons

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Beach City Council members will vote on an ordinance that would allow some restaurants and bars to host more people during Jaguars games for the next two years.

City officials say this is due to the Stadium of the Future renovations, limiting the number of people who can go to the games next season, and the team playing in Orlando in 2027.

The ordinance is a two-year pilot program that would start August 1st, 2026, through the end of the season, then restart August 1st, 2027, to the completion of that season in February 2028.

If approved as it currently stands:

Six additional temporary premises extension permits issued per season

Applies to outside areas

Only on game days - 1hr before to 1hr after

No additional amplified sound other than the game

Licensed establishments must submit a parking plan

For Anthony Giangaspro, his main concern is how this would impact parking in the area.

“As long as they can guarantee that people can get in and out because right now I rely on parking spots to do my shopping,” said Giangaspro.

For Dan Flynn, he welcomes the idea with open arms.

“If we can get more activity and more business and support the team, I think it’s a great thing,” said Flynn.

We spoke with City Councilman Dan Janson on the phone before the meeting. He said there is a chance this ordinance could change during the meeting.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m.

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