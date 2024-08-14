Local

Jax City Council approves spending for historical memorial marker honoring mass shooting victims

Vote on historical marker for mass shooting

JACCKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Tuesday night, Aug. 13, the Jacksonville City Council unanimously approved spending $10,000 to put up a memorial to the three people killed in a racially-motivated shooting at a Dollar General store on Aug. 26 of last year.

The memorial, which honors Angela Carr, Jerrald Gallion, and Anolt “AJ” Laguerre, will be placed at Kings Road Memorial Park at the intersection of Kings Road and Canal Street. That’s a block away from the Dollar General Store.

The memorial will be unveiled on Aug. 25.

