JAX flight delays and cancellations: Latest updates for travelers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As airlines across the United States work to recover from the longest nationwide ground stop in 25 years, travelers at the Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) are still feeling the effects.

The stop was lifted around 8:15 p.m. Friday, after flights were halted for more than four hours.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Trump administration officials said new technology added to the nation’s air traffic control system overloaded old equipment, causing “intermittent” communications and radar gaps that necessitated the shutdown.

According to FlightAware, which tracks live flight delay and cancellation statistics, there have been 4,112 cancellations and 10,512 delays across the U.S. as of 9:15 a.m. Saturday.

JAX Impacts

The Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) has a significant number of departures and arrivals either delayed or canceled.

2:30 PM: FlightAware statistics show 49 total cancellations and 46 total delays out of Jacksonville so far on Saturday. This data accounts for both departures and arrivals.

Departing Flights

JAX departures as of 2:30 p.m. 11/14/26 Jacksonville airport delays continue through Saturday afternoon, a day after the hours-long national ground stop.

As of Saturday afternoon, four additional flights have been delayed and four others have been cancelled.

An array of airlines, including Southwest, JetBlue, and American, are experiencing disruptions out of JAX.

Arriving Flights

JAX arrivals list as of 2:30 p.m. 11/14/26 Flights into Jacksonville continue to be disrupted Saturday afternoon, after Friday evening's nationwide ground stop.

JAX arrivals list as of 2:30 p.m. 11/14/26 Flights into Jacksonville continue to be disrupted Saturday afternoon, after Friday evening's nationwide ground stop.

This afternoon, seven arrivals have been canceled, and around 20 are delayed.

For further flight tracking, visit JIA’s website.

10:30 AM: FlightAware statistics show 37 total cancellations and 24 total delays out of Jacksonville so far on Saturday, including both departures and arrivals.

Departing Flights

List of JAX departures, 10:15 a.m. 11/14/26 After Friday's hours-long nationwide ground stop, JAX continues to experience flight disruptions Saturday morning.

Five upcoming departures have been preemptively canceled and three are significantly delayed as of 10:15 a.m.

An array of airlines, including Southwest, JetBlue, and American, are experiencing disruptions out of JAX.

Arriving Flights

List of JAX arrivals as of 10:15 a.m. 11/14/26 After Friday's hours-long nationwide ground stop, JAX continues to experience flight disruptions Saturday morning.

This morning, nine arrivals have been canceled, and 13 are significantly delayed. As of 10:15 a.m., just six flights slated to arrive at JAX are on time.

For further tracking information, visit JIA’s website.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.