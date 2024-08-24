Jax Illuminations dims its lights

Jacksonville, Fla. — A popular holiday event in Jacksonville is no more.

On social media, Jax Illuminations announced it will no longer be putting on the annual light display.

Jax Illuminations started as a drive-thru light show at the Morocco Shrine Auditorium, then moved to Regency.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

While the owners didn’t give a reason for the closing, they said they were open to the possibility of a sale.

Read: Big business breaks ground in Northwest Jacksonville

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.