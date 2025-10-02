Jax Parks to launch Adopt a Park initiative

Jacksonville, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville is partnering with Keep Jacksonville Beautiful to launch a new “Adopt a Park” initiative.

The program is billed as another way for regular citizens to interact with their neighborhood parks and help both the community and environment.

Anyone interested will be expected to fill out an Adopt a Park agreement, where they can designate a park and form a two-year long commitment to that park. The agreement asks would-be stewards how they would like to maintain the park, detail the frequency of regular workdays and the projected number of volunteer hours per workday, and provides a request for volunteer recognition signs at that park. A minimum of six workdays per year are required.

The City of Jacksonville is the largest city by land mass in the United States and serves one million residents. Naturally, it’s home to dozens and dozens of parks that need to be maintained.

More information, including other ways to volunteer, are available on the Jacksonville city website.

