JAX River Jams set to celebrate four years, hosted for the first time off Bay Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This is the fourth year of Jax River Jams and the first year it’s being hosted off Bay Street instead of Riverfront Plaza. Thousands of people are expected to gather for music and beautiful weather.

It all got started in 2021 as a way for people to get outside amid COVID times and be outside to enjoy a free event downtown. It helped support local businesses that were hit hard, financially.

“There’s a lot of conversation about downtown, Jake Gordon, CEO of Downtown Vision said. “If we give people something cool to go to in downtown -- we know people go when the jaguars have a great game and the jumbo shrimp but there’s always needs to be more things in Downtown which is why we’re trying to bring this on Thursdays in April”

Tonight’s headliner is country singer Rodney Atkins and openers include Levon, Jackie Stranger, and Rambler Kane. Each week there will be a new headliner. The schedule includes:

Tonight: Rodney Atkins

April 11: Bishop Briggs

April 18: Earthgang

April 25: Andy Grammer

The fun begins at 4:30 p.m.

Action News Jax also has your traffic outlook for what roads will be closed during Jax River Jams.

Jax River Jams road closures

