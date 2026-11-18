JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The JEA board voted to hire an outside recruitment firm to search for a new chief executive officer. Six different people have served as CEO or interim leader since 2018.

Board leadership promised an independent search process to find the utility’s next chief executive. JEA charter guidelines now require candidates to possess a minimum of five years of executive utility experience.

JEA Board Chair MG Orender emphasized that the board wants to avoid any appearance of favoritism as internal candidates show interest in the job. “We’re trying to keep it so that everything is arms length so that no time can just look like insider deal we want to make sure we get the best firm and the best candidate,” Orender said.

During discussions on choosing a recruitment firm, board members weighed selection criteria and contract terms. “For recruitment methodology, that’s got the highest 35 points. But I would think past performance would be more significant,” one JEA board member said.

Board members also discussed executive compensation safeguards, with one board member stating, “if they’re not performing I don’t want to hear about a year’s worth of pay or anything like that that it should be at will.”

Leadership turnover at JEA has generated more than half a million dollars in confirmed turnover costs. Former chief executive Aaron Zahn was fired and convicted of federal fraud, though an arbitrator ruled JEA may still owe him damages.

Additionally, Paul McElroy received $276,000 for serving six months as interim leader, Jay Stowe received a $257,500 lump sum upon his exit and Vickie Cavey was promoted without a national search before her salary rose to $700,000 a year.

Proposals from search firms are due Dec. 18, with a shortlist of candidates expected by Jan. 22. The board plans to select a finalist in late February and complete a contract by March 9.

The Board wants at least five years of executive experience.

“After one CEO situation, we now have in our charter one very specific thing in order to someone, an individual to be considered for this role, they will have had minimum five years executive experience at a utility,” the Board said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.