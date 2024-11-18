JEA hosting resource fair for senior customers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA is hosting its monthly Senior Resource Fair on Wednesday to help customers.

Local agencies will join JEA Customer Care agents and JEA Ambassadors to assist seniors.

Those with pre-scheduled appointments will meet with representatives from local agencies for potential utility bill assistance.

The event is happening from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at JEA Headquarters.

JEA will validate parking at the Duval County Courthouse.

