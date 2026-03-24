JEA hosts Women Powering Change event for Women’s History Month

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — In recognition of Women’s History Month, JEA hosted Women Powering Change, a regional event featuring leaders to discuss the growing influence of women in business, government, and public service.

The event, held on March 24TH, brought together more than 50 attendees and featured a panel discussion. Panelists included JEA CEO Vickie Cavey, VyStar Credit Union executive and JEA Board Member Kawanza Suarez, and State Attorney Melissa Nelson.

The conversation focused on leadership experiences, public service, and the role women play in shaping strong, sustainable communities across Northeast Florida.

Women currently make up about 24% of JEA’s workforce, with representation spanning customer service, finance, technology, operations, and executive leadership. The organization employs more than 2,200 people and serves over one million customers in the region.

The event underscored broader industry trends, as women continue to expand their presence and influence in the utility sector and beyond.

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