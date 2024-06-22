JEA urges customers to follow mandatory watering restrictions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA has been urging reclaimed water customers to follow mandatory watering restrictions to help relieve the burden on the system caused by “increasingly high temperatures and little significant rainfall.”

This comes after JEA customers in northern St. Johns and southern Duval Counties received a notice that their water pressure may be lower due to demand.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The current restrictions set forth by the St. Johns River Water Management District are as follows:

Residential properties with odd-numbered or no addresses may water Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Residential properties with even-numbered addresses may water Thursdays and Sundays.

Nonresidential properties may water Tuesdays and Fridays.

The restrictions also stipulate that customers water only when needed and not between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

JEA recommends watering from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Water for no more than one hour per zone.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.