Local

JFRD: 2 firefighters, 2 residents hurt in Normandy house fire on Sunday evening

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JFRD logo
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four people are in the hospital after a Sunday evening house fire in Normandy.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department told Action News Jax it responded to a fire on the 7600 block of Knoll Drive North around 6:30 p.m.

The fire sent two residents and two firefighters to the hospital, according to JFRD.

A dog also died in the fire.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!