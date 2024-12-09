JFRD: 2 firefighters, 2 residents hurt in Normandy house fire on Sunday evening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four people are in the hospital after a Sunday evening house fire in Normandy.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department told Action News Jax it responded to a fire on the 7600 block of Knoll Drive North around 6:30 p.m.

The fire sent two residents and two firefighters to the hospital, according to JFRD.

A dog also died in the fire.

