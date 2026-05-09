JFRD firefighters train for large animal emergencies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This week, more than 20 Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department Special Operations and Hazardous Materials team members completed a three-day Animal Technical Rescue course - marking only the second time the department has offered the specialized training since 2022.

JFRD says the training reflects a growing recognition that animal emergencies require the same level of preparedness as any other technical rescue. Given Jacksonville’s size and geography, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD) responds to a wide range of incidents, including those involving large animals. When these calls occur, JFRD personnel will now possess the necessary tools and knowledge to protect both the animals and the people involved.

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Participating firefighters studied animal behavior and welfare, learning how large animals and livestock respond under stress. They also learned how to approach these animals safely without putting rescuers at risk.

The training also included technical skills for physically moving and extracting animals in emergency situations, which included rope systems, rigging and rescue techniques adapted for animals that cannot cooperate with their own rescue.

JFRD says for many participants, it was their first time handling a large animal. A live horse named Lily was on hand to provide them with that experience firsthand.

Practical scenarios put their new skills to the test, including a simulated water rescue where a horse dummy was extracted from a mud entrapment. Participants also completed a capstone exercise using a donated horse trailer configured to simulate a rollover with a horse trapped inside and in a void space beneath it.

JFRD Animal Technical Rescue Training JFRD Animal Technical Rescue Training (JFRD)

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Engineer Blackburn, a member of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department personnel, emphasized the importance of the training. “As someone who works in the fire service and cares for large animals at home, I know how quickly an animal emergency can become dangerous for everyone involved, the animal, the owner and the responders,” Blackburn said. “This training gives our team the knowledge and confidence to make a real difference when those calls come in.”

Animal Technical Rescue Branch Director Brandi Phillips from the University of Florida Veterinary Emergency Treatment Service advised the public on handling animal emergencies. “If your animal is in trouble, please call 911 right away. Don’t wait and don’t try to handle it alone,” Phillips said. “There are trained responders and veterinary resources ready to help and getting that help started early is what makes the difference for the animal and everyone on scene.”

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