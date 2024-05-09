JFRD holds ribbon cutting for Fire Station #47.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville leaders held a ribbon-cutting ceremony today to celebrate the opening of the city’s newest fire station, station #47.

The current response time in the Northside area of Jacksonville is 13 and a half minutes. Jacksonville’s Fire Chief Keith Powers said this station will cut that time in half.

The station is located on Ethel Road near the Jacksonville National Cemetery.

Jacksonville’s Fire Chief Keith Powers said a fire station has been needed in this area for nearly 30 years.

“The response time in this area is greater than 13 minutes,” Chief Powers said. “That’s way outside of where the national standard said where we should be. Effective today, those response times have gotten where they need to be.”

The city has added at least two fire stations each year for the last four years. The cost for this station is $10.5 million.

“Our 2023-2024 Capital Improvement Plan dedicated $25 million for 10 fire stations,” Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan said. “This is a combination of new construction and renovating existing stations.”

This station will serve about 63 nearby businesses and 1442 residents. Those who live five miles from Fire Station 47 will receive a letter in the mail.

“It looks like this from Mayor Deegan. Don’t throw it away because there are instructions on how we can help you lower your homeowner’s insurance premium,” Chief Powers said.

We asked how much premiums would be reduced for eligible residents.

“What I can tell you is that we have been seeing some numbers in the 50% range or greater,” Chief Powers said.

Fire station 34 in Ross Blvd was the closest station to this area with a response time greater than 13 minutes.

Eligible residents looking to possibly lower their home insurance can expect that letter in their mailbox a week from now.

New JFRD fire station The station is located on Ethel Road near the Jacksonville National Cemetery. (WJAX)

