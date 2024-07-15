JHS partners with PetSmart Charities for 30th anniversary National Adoption Week, July 15-21

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) is calling on the community to adopt a new furry family member during PetSmart Charities 30th Anniversary National Adoption Week, taking place from July 15 to 21. This annual event coincides with kitten season, a period when shelters are inundated with vulnerable kittens and cats in need of homes.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

JHS will be bringing adoptable pets to the PetSmart store located at 8801 Southside Blvd on July 20 and 21, 2024, to support this nationwide effort. Adoption fees will be half-priced for animals at the in-store event.

“We are so thankful for our friends at PetSmart Charities for making this reduced-cost adoption weekend possible,” said Denise Deisler, JHS CEO. “Summer is a busy time of year for animal shelters, and JHS is no exception. We appreciate support that helps connect every pet with a loving home, and are grateful for every family that adopts a shelter pet!”

Potential pet parents can visit the Southside PetSmart store on July 20 and 21 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. to meet and interact with adoptable pets. Staff and volunteers will be available to assist and answer any questions.

For those unable to attend the PetSmart event, JHS will also have pets available for adoption at their main location, 8464 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL, on July 15 and 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To view all pets available for adoption, please visit jaxhumane.org/adopt.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.