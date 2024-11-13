JHS Winter Break Camp registration open

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Registration is now open for JHS Winter Break Camp.

Campers will learn how to help pets at home and the community, make winter-themed crafts and treats, and even meet some for the shelter animals.

It’s for second to eighth graders.

These are the session dates:

Session 1: Friday, December 27 and Monday, December 30

Session 2: Thursday, January 2 and Friday, January 3

Space is limited. You can sign up here.

