John Legend coming to Daily’s Place in August, tickets on sale now

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Bold Events announced that An Evening with John Legend: A Night of Songs And Stories is headed to Daily’s Place on Aug. 24, 2024.

John Legend: A Night of Songs And Stories will feature intimate reimaginings of Legend’s greatest hits like “All of Me,” “Ordinary People” and “Tonight,” unexpected stories from his life and career and selections from his most recent release LEGEND, including “Nervous” and “Wonder Woman.”

Jaguars Season Ticket Members, Daily’s Place BLUE and Daily’s Place Subscribers will have access to presale tickets starting May 2 at 10 a.m. General on-sale begins May 3 at 10:00 a.m.

For complete tour and ticket information, visit dailysplace.com.

