John Morgan not running for Florida governor; pledges to launch third party

Jacksonville, Fl — Attorney John Morgan says he’s not going to run for governor of Florida.

Morgan said he’d been urged to run after successful efforts to legalize medical marijuana and minimum wage increases.

“Time marches on and then you gotta think how much energy do I have left in my tank.”, Morgan said in a Facebook video.

Instead, he’s pushing to create a new political party. And he’s promising a $100,000 award to the person who comes up with the best name.

“If you take the D down and the R down, we agree on most things together. I believe what’s missing in Florida and across the country is a third party.”, Morgan said.

In the coming days, Morgan said he’ll file the paperwork to get the process started.

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