JSO arrest man for sexual battery, posting private sex acts online

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says one man is facing multiple charges and wants to know if there are more victims. JSO says Wednesday, February 11, officers arrested 32-year-old Evan Daniel Kaufman on several charges including sexual battery, cyber sexual harassment, and video voyeurism.

According to JSO, the investigation into Kaufman began in June 2025, when detectives learned that Kaufman would record videos of consensual sexual acts with numerous women with the understanding it would remain private. JSO alleges Kaufman would upload the video to pornographic web sites and would include the woman’s name.

𝐌𝐀𝐍 𝐀𝐑𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐃 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐒𝐄𝐗𝐔𝐀𝐋 𝐁𝐀𝐓𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐘, 𝐀𝐂𝐂𝐔𝐒𝐄𝐃 𝐎𝐅 𝐏𝐎𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐈𝐍𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐄 𝐀𝐂𝐓𝐒 𝐎𝐍𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄 𝐖𝐈𝐓𝐇𝐎𝐔𝐓 𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐒𝐄𝐍𝐓; 𝑴𝑶𝑹𝑬 𝑽𝑰𝑪𝑻𝑰𝑴𝑺 𝑷𝑶𝑺𝑺𝑰𝑩𝑳𝑬

Do you recognize this man? Our Special Assault Unit detectives arrested… pic.twitter.com/1k9jKQa8BH — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) February 16, 2026

JSO adds that during their investigation, detectives learned that Kaufman allegedly sexually battered a victim while she was drunk and unconscious. Another victim accused Kaufman of video voyeurism while she was drunk and unconscious.

JSO says if anyone believes they were assaulted by Kaufman or if they think he posted images of them online to call the Special Assault Unit at 904-630-2168.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group