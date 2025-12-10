JSO arrests officer accused of stalking and false imprisonment

A former Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office officer was arrested Tuesday after investigators say he stalked his ex-girlfriend for months — behavior that prompted his immediate resignation, Sheriff T.K. Waters announced Wednesday.

The former officer, Claude Fleurimond, served with JSO for more than three years and now faces charges of false imprisonment, a third-degree felony, and stalking, a first-degree misdemeanor.

According to Waters, the investigation found that in October, Fleurimond used his authority as a police officer to conduct a traffic stop on his ex-girlfriend, questioning her about their past relationship while driving a marked JSO vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office Integrity Unit launched a case on Dec. 5 after receiving a complaint about Fleurimond’s behavior. Investigators determined he had been following his former girlfriend repeatedly over several months.

Waters noted this is the sixth arrest of a JSO employee in 2025, underscoring the agency’s continued efforts to hold its personnel accountable.

