JSO: Bicyclist fatally struck by a car in early morning traffic crash on Edgewood Ave.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit reported a fatal traffic crash that occurred today at approximately 2:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of Edgewood Ave.

According to JSO, a four-door Hyundai, traveling westbound on Cassat Ave., struck a bicyclist, a male in his 60s, who was pronounced deceased at the scene. The bicycle did not appear to have any functional lights, and the rider was wearing dark clothing.

The driver of the Hyundai, a male in his early 20s, is cooperating with detectives.

This incident marks the 75th traffic fatality in Duval County this year and the fourth involving a bicyclist.

All of Edgewood Ave was closed from Moncrief to Avenue B for several hours due to the accident.

