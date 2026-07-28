JSO: Child dies in accidental shooting in Highlands neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A child is dead following what Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said was an accidental shooting Monday night. Officers were called to the 1100 block of Bacall Road just after 10 p.m. in response to a person shot.

Officers arrived to find the victim, a juvenile male, with a gunshot wound, a JSO news release states. The boy was taken to the hospital where he died.

JSO said homicide detectives are still investigating. Police did not state the age of the child, or provide information about how he was shot.

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