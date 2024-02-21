JSO civilian employee arrested on child abuse charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — On Friday, February 16, 2024, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was made aware of an incident involving a School Crossing Guard, Theresa L. Mitchell.

Throughout the investigation, which was initiated by the Department of Children and Families, Mitchell was subsequently arrested for ‘Child Abuse Without Great Bodily Harm.’

Mitchell was employed with the Jacksonville Sheriff Office for three years (August/2020).

As a result of the arrest, Mitchell has been terminated and no longer employed with the agency.

