JSO: Counterfeit merchandise vendor arrested at weekend comedy show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been arrested after attempting to sell counterfeit merchandise at the Shane Gillis comedy show this past Saturday.

The man, 41-year-old Arthur Gaffney, was identified by undercover officers who were trying to identify counterfeit merchandise to event attendees.

After a verbal argument between Gaffney and the officers, he was told that he would be trespassed and arrested if he returned to the venue, Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. He was later trespassed after standing at the outskirts of the venue calling out to officers,

At the completion of the show, Gaffney was again seen attempting to sell counterfeit merchandise to attendees upon their exit. When Gaffney saw officers, he began to shout at officers. As officers attempted to take Gaffney into custody, he began to flee the scene.

After further investigation, officers discovered that Gaffney has had an active warrant since December 2024 for the charge of “Failure to Appear-Vendors to be Licensed” out of Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

Over 50 counterfeit shirts were confiscated by detectives.

