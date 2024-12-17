JSO crossing guard arrested for hit-and-run crash that left victim in critical condition, according to police

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Carolyn Bacon, a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office crossing guard, was arrested for a hit-and-run crash that left a man in critical condition, according to JSO.

Police said the crash happened at the intersection of Edgewood Avenue North and New Kings Road around 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers responded to the crash and found a man being treated by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses told officers that the victim had been struck by a car that immediately drove away.

Officers were given a description of the car and a potential tag number.

The investigation led them to Bacon’s home where the car was located.

After questioning, she was arrested for Hit and Run with Serious Injuries, along with Evidence Tampering.

According to a news release, the 57-year-old started working as a part-time school crossing guard in March 2018.

She resigned after being arrested.

According to Action News Jax records, this is the 18th JSO employee arrested this year.

