JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Narcotics detectives and a SWAT team with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office shut down a suspected drug house on West 14th Street on Jacksonville’s Westside on Nov. 2.

Officers executed a search warrant on the property following an investigation into illegal drug activity in the area.

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The house was located one block away from an elementary school and a church.

Detectives arrested 55-year-old Leon Waters Sr. and 29-year-old Rico Gray Jr. after serving the warrant.

During the search, law enforcement officers seized 57.8 grams of crack cocaine, two bottles of promethazine, prescription opioid pills, more than eight pounds of marijuana, five firearms and $880 in cash.

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In a statement following the raid, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office highlighted safety concerns near the campus. “This level of dangerous drugs plus the five firearms is unsafe, especially with the young children attending the elementary school nearby,” the agency said.

Community members are encouraged to report suspected drug activity by emailing NarcTips@jaxsheriff.org or calling 904-630-0500.

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