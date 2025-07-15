JSO: Former Duval music teacher arrested for child molestation.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says a former music teacher who taught at multiple Duval County schools has been arrested for lewd and lascivious molestation.

According to JSO, 42-year-old Gregg Gafford was arrested in connection with two separate sex crimes. JSO says while working at St. Matthew’s Catholic School in 2023, a child reported he groped them during an after-school club.

JSO adds that detectives discovered another student accused Gafford of sexual abuse in 2011 while teaching at Normandy Village Elementary.

In a statement on social media, JSO says, "Children are our most precious resource, and protecting them is our top priority. Anyone who violates their safety will face the full weight of the law."

Detectives are working to see if there are more victims. Anyone with information is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@JaxSheriff.org.

[This is based on a post from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

