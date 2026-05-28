JSO investigating in-custody death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating the death of an in-custody inmate.

According to JSO, 46-year-old Benjamin Todd Daley was taken to the hospital on May 26 after he was found in medical distress. Daley remained at the hospital until he died.

JSO says Daley was arrested on March 19 for Battery on a Person 65 Years of Age or Older and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

“The investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mr. Daley’s death continues, and we await the Medical Examiner’s final determination as to his cause of death,” says JSO.

JSO does not suspect foul play at this time.

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