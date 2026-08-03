JSO investigating shooting in Northwest Jacksonville, scene active | Developing Story

7:55 AM: Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting Monday morning. The scene remains active and Action News Jax’s team on the scene has observed a body on the ground in the 5500 block of Soutel Drive.

JSO has called for a 9 a.m. media briefing stating the incident location is the 5300 block of Washington Estates Drive.

Action News Jax’s Zion Decoteau has talked to a relative of the victim who said her nephew was killed and caught in the crossfire of a shooting.

This story is developing. Action News Jax will up this article when more details are available.

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