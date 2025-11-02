Local

JSO: At Least One Dead in Structure Fire in Jacksonville

By Kristine Bellino
By Kristine Bellino

[EDITOR’S NOTE: This is a developing story. This post will be updated as soon as more information is available.]

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - At least one person is reported to be dead after a structure fire in Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department are on the scene after being called at approximately 10:05am to 1900 West 26th Street. The location is near the intersection of Spires Avenue.

West 26th Street and Spires Avenue in Jacksonville, Florida 11022025 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Google Maps is a registered trademark of Google LLC) West 26th Street and Spires Avenue in Jacksonville, Florida 11022025 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Google Maps is a registered trademark of Google LLC) (Photo Credit: Google Maps (Google Maps is a registered trademark of Google LLC.))

Intersection of West 26th Street and Spires Avenue in Jacksonville, Florida Photo Credit: Google Maps (Google Maps is a registered trademark of Google LLC)

A press briefing is scheduled for 10:50am.

As of this initial posting, no information regarding other possible injuries or potential property damage is known at this time.

Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Read more local news from WOKV

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group

Kristine Bellino

Kristine Bellino

Kristine Bellino is the Co-Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News on 104.5 WOKV. Born in New Jersey, Kristine grew up in North Miami Beach, Florida and is now proud to call Saint Augustine home.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News