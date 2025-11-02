JSO: At Least One Dead in Structure Fire in Jacksonville

[EDITOR’S NOTE: This is a developing story. This post will be updated as soon as more information is available.]

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - At least one person is reported to be dead after a structure fire in Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department are on the scene after being called at approximately 10:05am to 1900 West 26th Street. The location is near the intersection of Spires Avenue.

Intersection of West 26th Street and Spires Avenue in Jacksonville, Florida Photo Credit: Google Maps (Google Maps is a registered trademark of Google LLC)

A press briefing is scheduled for 10:50am.

As of this initial posting, no information regarding other possible injuries or potential property damage is known at this time.

