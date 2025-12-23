JSO: Man accused of child abuse, out on bond

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested 32-year-old Michael Gregory Richter on December 17 following an investigation into allegations of child abuse.

Deputies responded after a child was found with unexplained injuries at school.

According to authorities, the child first showed up at school with a bite mark from a fight with another student. However, on the following day, school staff noticed fresh injuries to the child’s face and neck.

Investigators say the child told them Richter struck him in the face with an open hand and sometimes grabbed his neck, which made it hard to breathe. The child also reported being hit with a belt as punishment at home.

Medical professionals examined the child and noted injuries that matched the child’s description of what happened, including bruising and marks on the face, lip, and neck.

The child was taken to Wolfson Children’s Hospital for further evaluation.

During questioning, Richter denied knowledge of the new injuries and claimed he no longer used physical discipline.

He told police he was only aware of an earlier bite mark from a school incident and said his work schedule kept him from spending much time at home.

Richter was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse, a felony, according to JSO.

Jail records show Richter was released on bond on December 19.

