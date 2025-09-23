JSO: Man arrested after allegedly luring teen to secluded road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says a Jacksonville man is facing serious charges after police say he solicited a minor and engaged in inappropriate contact.

Bruce Quienton Belue, 64, was arrested on September 19.

The charges include solicitation of prostitution and lewd and lascivious touching of a person under 18.

The arrest stems from an incident on August 12, when Belue allegedly offered a ride to a minor but instead drove to a dead-end road. The victim later identified Belue in a photo lineup.

Detectives say the encounter took place near Fish Road West in Jacksonville.

The victim told officers they escaped from the moving vehicle, suffering scrapes on their arms and face.

Investigators linked Belue to the case using a vehicle description and license plate provided by the victim. Officers later arrested him at his home.

Belue has a criminal history dating back to the 1980s, including prior arrests related to sex crimes.

The current charges involve a victim believed to be between 16 and 17 years old.

JSO says the case has been cleared by arrest, but the investigation is ongoing.

