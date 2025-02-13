JSO: Man enters Southside pond while facetiming with family member, drowns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police remained at a Southside apartment complex Thursday morning investigating the death of a man who drowned there the night before.

Foul play is not suspected, but the Medical Examiners Office was working to determine his cause of death, a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office news release states.

Officers' initial investigation revealed the man was drinking alcohol while on a video call with a family member Wednesday night before entering a pond on the grounds of The Grove at Deerwood apartment complex on the Southside, the news release states.

“The victim decided to enter the pond while still on the call,” the news release states. “When the family member lost sight of the victim, they contacted the victim’s roommate, who responded to the pond, but could not locate the victim.”

The roommate called police. Officers arrived at the apartment complex located in the 8200 block of Princeton Square Boulevard at about 11:50 p.m. The JSO Dive Team searched the pond, located the man, and removed his body, the news release states.

Man drowns in Jacksonville pond

