JSO: Man leaving Baymeadows area bar, bumps into two men, gets shot in face

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was listed in critical but stable condition at the hospital after being shot in the face late Friday at a bar in the Baymeadows area. It happened at about 11:30 p.m. at My Place Bar & Grill, 9550 Baymeadows Road, Jacksonville.

The victim was leaving the bar when he bumped into two men at the entrance of the business, a Jacksonville police news release states. “An argument then began in the parking lot and one of the suspects shot the victim one time in the face,” the news release states.

The suspects were last seen running towards Princeton Square Boulevard, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 904-630-0500, email JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

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