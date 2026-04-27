JSO: Man in mid-20s dies in crash on Shindler Drive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his mid-20s was killed Sunday afternoon in a crash on Shindler Drive, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred at approximately 2:40 p.m.

JSO says an elderly man was driving a Chevrolet SUV southbound on Shindler Drive, stopped and waited to turn left onto Huntington Woods Drive, when the driver of a Toyota Camry, who was also traveling southbound, moved into the northbound lane.

As the Chevrolet SUV began its turn, the vehicle’s left front struck the right rear of the Camry.

The Camry then slid off the roadway, rolled, and struck a Nissan SUV that was also traveling southbound on Shindler Drive.

The driver of the Toyota Camry was ejected during the crash. Jacksonville Fire Rescue pronounced him deceased upon arrival.

JSO says the death marks the 64th traffic fatality in Duval County this year.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

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